Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,036 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $72,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

