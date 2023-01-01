Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,130 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $86,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $407.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

