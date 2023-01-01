Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $88,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

