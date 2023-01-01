Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,753,964 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,753,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $70,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SEA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SEA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SEA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $100,939,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in SEA by 60.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Shares of SE opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $231.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

