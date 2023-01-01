Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 202,196 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,527,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $70,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

