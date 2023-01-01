Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $72,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

VEEV opened at $161.38 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $185.92.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

