Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,642 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $81,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

ELS opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.