Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 283,342 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,258 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 283,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $69,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $80.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

