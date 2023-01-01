Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,194 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $336.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.39 and its 200 day moving average is $296.06. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

