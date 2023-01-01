Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,126 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $80,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $342.58 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.39. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

