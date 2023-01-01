Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,637 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $76,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

