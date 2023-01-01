Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,138 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $67,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LYB opened at $83.03 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

