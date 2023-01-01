Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563,992 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 61,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $86,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

