Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 722,254 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $70,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

