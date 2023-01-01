Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $77,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $629.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

