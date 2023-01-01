Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,253 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $75,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,898 shares of company stock worth $1,736,413 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

