Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.60

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 13071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $855.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.76.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
