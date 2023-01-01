Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.60

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 13071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $855.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

