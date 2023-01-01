Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 387,083 shares.The stock last traded at $46.52 and had previously closed at $46.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.