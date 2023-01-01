Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 3%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as 8.11 and last traded at 8.20. 2,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,384,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $949.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

See Also

