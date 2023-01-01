Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 8.11 and last traded at 8.20. 2,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,384,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $949.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
