Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.87. Symbotic shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 289.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

