T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

