Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 2.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 823,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Specifically, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,700. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

