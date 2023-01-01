Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 2.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was up 2.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 823,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
Specifically, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,256.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.36.
Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.