Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 2.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was up 2.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 823,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Specifically, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,256.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 55.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

