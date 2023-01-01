Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 3.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 44,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,981,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.
The stock has a market cap of $948.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
