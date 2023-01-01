Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 3.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 44,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,981,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on TELL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

