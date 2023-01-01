Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 58,533 shares trading hands.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

