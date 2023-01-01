Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Derbend Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 3.6% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 310.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

