Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.