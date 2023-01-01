Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.