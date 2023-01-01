Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 197.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 208.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 144.2% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 231.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 178.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

