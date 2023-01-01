Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Tesla by 310.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

