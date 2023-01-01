Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 287.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.