The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.9 %

DSGX stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

