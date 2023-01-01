The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE EL opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

