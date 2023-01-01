The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,137,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $70,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 947,221 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $45,154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $27,257,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.