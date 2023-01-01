The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 13,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.57. The firm has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

