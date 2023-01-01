The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 13,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $315.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average of $297.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

