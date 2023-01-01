The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $71,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

