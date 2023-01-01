The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.