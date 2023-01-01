The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

