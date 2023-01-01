The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
