The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$100.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:TD opened at C$87.67 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.12. The firm has a market cap of C$159.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

