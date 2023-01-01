The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WMB opened at $32.90 on Friday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.