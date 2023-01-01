Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 435,378 shares.The stock last traded at $113.66 and had previously closed at $114.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 2,607,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,104,000 after buying an additional 774,826 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

