Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 3.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 7,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 753,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 928,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

