Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.90

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 5352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 21,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,086,902.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

