Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.90

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 5352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,969,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,836,298.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 366,501 shares of company stock worth $11,073,512. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

