Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.61. 1,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 196,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Specifically, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,177,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,177,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Mott sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,825 shares of company stock worth $584,045 and sold 542,513 shares worth $12,361,363. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.