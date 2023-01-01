Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

HD stock opened at $315.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.